Ndidi to lead Eagles to France camp

Leicester City rising star Wilfred Ndidi will travel to France to link up with the Nigerian national team, two days after the Premier League champs face AFC Bournemouth on the final day of the season.

There had been doubts as regards to the availability of the defensive midfielder and Ahmed Musa for the training camp in Corsica and Paris, but those doubts were put to rest when the Foxes were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

In total, five midfielders are guaranteed to be on duty when the training camp begins on May 23.

Tianjin Teda midfielder John Obi Mikel and Trabzonspor star Eddy Onazi have been left out of the squad due to club commitments but are in contention to make the roster for the African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa, barring injury.

Midfielders expected to be on duty in France include Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta), Uche Agbo (Granada), John Ogu (Hapoel Beer Sheva) and Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense).

