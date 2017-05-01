Ndigbo leaders want SGF position
Political leaders from the South-East have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider south east for the post of Secretary to the Federal Government. The is following the suspension of the incumbent SGF, David Babachir Lawal. According to them, the call became imperative in order to reverse the view that the administration was marginalizing the […]
