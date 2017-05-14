Nduka Odizor pulls out from NTF Presidency race

One of the contestants vying for the post of the President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation(NTF),Nduka Odizor, has pulled out from the race.

The former Nigerian tennis player, popular called the Duke of Wimbledon, said that, “I have collected the form, filled it out and met all the conditions set before realising certain practises which I do not feel very comfortable passing through to be elected into that office.

“Rather, I have redirected my efforts to build a new generation of tennis players in the country. I will use my tennis foundation to set up six tennis development centres across the nation in partnership with some existing organisations.

“All the six centres will be in place before the end of December 2018. Apart from this, I have a special tennis programme for all the states in the Niger Delta region.

“Whoever eventually wins the Presidency of the NTF will enjoy a cosy, maximum support structure from my team. Three key championships will be worked out to return to make more champions out of Nigeria. They are the Lord Rumens, Ogbe hard court and Dala Clay court. I will not jettison these visions I had laid out to achieve for the country.

“I don’t have to belong to the Federation to be able to contribute my quota to the game that brought me fame, name and all I am today. I remain ever grateful to Nigeria, tennis and it is time to resurrect the sport. That is what I have committed myself to achieve.

“To show my commitment, by next week, the first centre will become public. It is our desire to make this first centre support the campaign for breast cancer, a campaign I have devoted my time to prosecute and want to make a serious public issue in our country.

This year alone, I will be bringing in equipment worth about N10million. Nigeria and Nigerians will be made to enjoy following tennis again. I will also work hard to see that the investments in our tennis grow to about N100m before the year end. My dream to produce greater players, male and female, than I was has started in earnest.”

The post Nduka Odizor pulls out from NTF Presidency race appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

