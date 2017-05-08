Pages Navigation Menu

Nearly 200 feared dead in two migrant shipwrecks off coast of Libya

Almost 200 people are feared to have died in two Mediterranean Sea migrant shipwrecks during the weekend, according to reports on Monday. The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Libya said that seven people were rescued off the north-western city of Zawiya, and one of them said 113 others were missing. The information was posted […]

