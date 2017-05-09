More than 200 people are feared dead after two boats sink in Mediterranean – Business Insider

Pages Navigation Menu

More than 200 people are feared dead after two boats sink in Mediterranean
TRIPOLI/ROME (Reuters) – More than 200 migrants are feared to have died in the Mediterranean over the weekend, according to testimony from survivors, and several bodies, including that of an infant, have washed up on a Libyan beach. About 7,500 people …
UN: Up to 245 missing after 2 Mediterranean shipwrecksPlainview Daily Herald
Sick and injured migrants buried alive by Libyan people smugglers, reveals charityIrish Independent
245 Feared Dead After Weekend Shipwrecks off Libyan CoastteleSUR English
The Guardian
all 55 news articles »

