More than 200 people are feared dead after two boats sink in Mediterranean – Business Insider
|
Business Insider
|
More than 200 people are feared dead after two boats sink in Mediterranean
Business Insider
TRIPOLI/ROME (Reuters) – More than 200 migrants are feared to have died in the Mediterranean over the weekend, according to testimony from survivors, and several bodies, including that of an infant, have washed up on a Libyan beach. About 7,500 people …
UN: Up to 245 missing after 2 Mediterranean shipwrecks
Sick and injured migrants buried alive by Libyan people smugglers, reveals charity
245 Feared Dead After Weekend Shipwrecks off Libyan Coast
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!