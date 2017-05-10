NEC Issues Election Writs – Liberian Daily Observer
|
Liberian Daily Observer
|
NEC Issues Election Writs
Liberian Daily Observer
The National Elections Commission (NEC) yesterday reported that over two million eligible voters have registered to vote in the October presidential and legislative elections. The NEC also issued elections writs on the 19 magistrates, mandating them to …
NEC ready for elections
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!