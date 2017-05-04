Need Help After A Big Night out? Here Are 20+ Best and Worst Food To Cure Hangover!

No one likes a miserable morning after having a couple of drinks the previous night. The effects of overindulgence could be discomforting. However science has come to our aid again since there are certain foods that can make you feel better and cure your hangover. Here are 20+ best and worst food to cure hangover.

Chicken noodles soup

You may not have heard this but a good cup of noodles can restock the water and sodium levels in the body. Of course chicken would give the liver a much-needed boost since it contains cysteine.

Nuts

Nuts like walnuts and almonds could slow the absorption of alcohol and stop a hangover , they do have fats and protein that could keep those nasty next morning symptoms of a hangover at bay.

Cucumbers

When you munch on cucumbers, you are eating what is filled with sodium, a hangover-fighting electrolyte that could reduce the effect of alcohol.

Oats

Oatmeal has relevant nutrients like iron, magnesium and calcium. All these add to the neutralizing power of oats against a hangover. Oats raise your blood sugar levels and offer you an instant energy boost.

Miso soup

A Japanese food like traditional chicken noodle could be a great remedy for your hangover as it both restocks your sodium levels and rehydrates you.

Eggs

Eggs has cysteine and taurine, amino acids that boosts liver function and breaks down the yucky headache-causing chemical after the liver breaks down ethanol.

Soy protein shake

This meal breaks down the toxins left behind by alcohol since it has Cysteine in it.

Bananas

Bananas have vitamin B6 and are rich in potassium. During urination, potassium is lost, however eating bananas help you retain this lost mineral.

Crackers

Ignore those crackers that are loaded with preservatives, however crackers can raise blood sugar and increase your energy level after a hangover.

Water-melon

Not only does this hydrate you, watermelon boost blood circulation. Watermelon is loaded with L-citruline, magnesium and potassium which detoxes the liver and helps you regain energy.

Blueberries

When your immune system is compromised, blueberries have the ability to boost the immune system and make you feel a lot better after a hangover.

Spinach

The character Popeye must have reasons for taking these vegetables to gain strength. Popeye has sulfur, vitamin C and sulfur to ward off symptoms from hangover.

Tomatoes

The juice in tomatoes makes it rich in vitamin C and glutathione as well which counteracts the toxins in your body when you have a hangover.

Gherkins

Gherkins are rich in minerals and nutrients like manganese, iron, potassium and calcium. You can get over a hangover by replenishing the depleted minerals in the body eating a few gherkins.

Wholegrain bread

Wholegrains possess the vitamins to help detoxify and allow the liver heal your body.

Beans

Beans is a source of folic acid and fibre, this added to its protein would help the body recover from a hangover.

Asparagus

Popular amongst models and celebs for flattening the tummy, this food would stop your drink-induced coma because of its antioxidant and amino acid.

Apple

The antioxidants, fruits, minerals and sugar like magnesium that is contained in apple helps your body go through its natural detoxification process. Apples help fix a hangover on an empty stomach.

Carrot

Carrot is another fruit with detoxifying vitamins and minerals that could cure your hangover.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms have a hangover-curing action that could enable you with the vitamins and liver you need in the detoxifying process. Mushrooms have selenium in it which has antioxidant abilities.

Like in every transaction buying these products will certainly give you a worth for your money when you have to deal with a hangover.

