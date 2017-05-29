NEMA Adopts Cash Transfer Programme In Relief Response

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

As part of the measures to reposition relief response and ensure transparency in line with emerging global best practices, the National Emergency Management Agency is to expand the scope of relief intervention by adopting the Cash Transfer Tool as one of the strategic ways of reaching out to affected persons in the country.

The director general of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja disclosed this at the occasion of Cash Transfer Preparedness Programme organized for staffs of the agency and Nigerian Red Cross by the International Committee for Red Cross (ICRC) in Abuja at the weekend.

Represented by the director, Relief and Rehabilitation, Kayode Fagbemi, the DG said, “I have no doubt that this Cash Transfer Preparedness Programme is important considering the complex nature of relief management. This I belief, will surely lead to a paradigm shift in the management of relief operations in Nigeria in order to give dignity to the displaced population, especially in the North east”.

He said humanitarian scenario in Nigeria had become complex as result of different emergencies being witnessed in recent years.

He solicited the support of ICRC in the development of guidelines for Cash Transfer Programming in the country.

Also, while speaking, leader of delegation from ICRC Mr. Eloi Fillion said the transfer of knowledge to NEMA would ensure sustainability, as ICRC might not be everywhere to provide assistance.

The training covered thematic areas of Ascertaining Pre-conditions for Cash Transfer, Modalities of Cash Transfer, Mechanisms, Types of Response of Options, Implementation process as well as Practical scenario.

Cash Transfer Programme is a tool for cash transfer to support population affected by disaster to meet multiple needs in ways that maintain human dignity, provides access to food and shelter and help rebuild or protect livelihoods.

