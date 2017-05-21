NEMA laments rising population in IDP camps

The Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja has lamented the rising population of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps in Maiduguri.

Maihaja raised the alarm at weekend in Maiduguri, during his visit to three IDPs camps; Dalori, Bakasi and Gubio.He said the visit was to enable him understand the predicament of IDPs and state of camps. He promised that under his watch, NEMA will ensure that no IDPs is starved of food, as the era IDPs queuing for food will be a thing of the past.

