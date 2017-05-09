Pages Navigation Menu

NEMA Presents Relief Assistance To Windstorm Victims In Kebbi State

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja
The National Emergency Management Agency has delivered relief assistance to over 1000 persons affected by windstorm disaster in Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

According to NEMA spokespersons, Sani Datti, presenting the items to the State Governor, the Director General of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, commiserated with the state government and victims over the disaster which within a few minutes, affected over 869 houses and rendered many homeless.

He assured them of the agency’s support to alleviate their suffering, adding that under his watch, victims of disasters will get assistance within 48 hours.

He said “disasters are increasing in their frequency and magnitude and scientific evidence has shown that as a result of climate change, extreme weather events like flood , windstorm, drought and epidemics have become more frequent and severe. They may even occur in areas where they were previously unknown.”

He stressed that there is therefore the need for emergency preparedness and early warning
mechanism at local levels, especially as disaster preparedness and mitigation are necessary for the sustainable growth of any society.

Receiving the items, the Governors, His Excellency Abubakar Atiku Bagudu  thanked the agency for the  relief assistance. He commended the agency for always collaborating with state emergency management agency. He  added that the state had of recent witnessed  various disaster ranging  from flood, windstorm to Board mishaps.

Items presented include 200 bags of rice, 200 bags of maize and 200 bags of beans. Others
include 300 blankets, 300 mosquito nets, 300 pieces of ceiling board, 300 mattresses, 300 bagsof cement, 300 bundles of roofing sheets, 50 packets of zinc nails and 50 bags of three inch nails.

It would recall that,  last week in Maiyama LGA of Kebbi State  windstorm affected over 1000 persons,  destroyed  houses and demaged public infrastructures which includes schools and hospitals while about  37 persons were injured with eight persons had fractures.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

