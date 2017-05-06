Pages Navigation Menu

Nepal man, 85, dies trying to become oldest Everest climber – Daily Mail

Posted on May 6, 2017


Nepal man, 85, dies trying to become oldest Everest climber
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) – An 85-year-old man from Nepal died Saturday while attempting to scale Mount Everest to regain his title as the oldest person to climb the world's highest peak, officials said. Min Bahadur Sherchan died at the Everest base camp
