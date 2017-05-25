NEPC puts modalities in place to increase non-oil exports

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) says it has set in motion strategies to increase non-oil export.

Alhaji Hassan Bala, the NEPC Zonal Director in Minna, said this at an interactive session with exporters, othger stakeholders and staff of the agency.

He said that part of the measure was to bring the staff and selected exporters together to share ideas on the way forward.

Bala said that other measures would be unveiled over time.

“The NEPC was established as a service unit to offer funding and support to indigenous manufacturing companies and other companies.

“It is meant to assist companies that produce exportable products so they can get their products into the export market easily’’.

The zonal director said the agency had taken measures to encourage Nigerian exporters to promote their business activities.

He said that development of any economy was to a large extent tied to the growth of its exports which will boost the economy and create jobs opportunities.

“Nigeria is focused on exporting crude oil forgetting that we are a country blessed with so many other cash crops and minerals that can also be exported.

“Nigeria was slowly becoming a mono-product economy in spite of its abundant resources.

“This brought about the realisation and need for diversification of Nigeria’s export portfolio in order to sustain and grow the economy.

“The best option is to develop and promote non-oil products for massive economic development,’’ Bala said.

The post NEPC puts modalities in place to increase non-oil exports appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

