Neros Anambra State FA Cup set for semis

Federation Cup defending Champions, FC Ifeanyi Ubah will play CKC FC in one of the semi finals of the Neros Pharmaceuticals Anambra State FA cup. The Anambra Warriors defeated Ozalla FC 2-0 in the quarter final.

CKC FC reached the last four after a 5-4 penalties shoot out win over Morning Stars of Onitsha.

Both sides ended the regulation and extra time 2-2 at Neros Stadium in Nanka.

The game comes up at 3pm on Wednesday at the FCIU International Stadium in Nnewi. In the other Semi final, All Stars FC of Ihiala will square off against FC Ifeanyi Ubah Feeders.

While All Stars went through on a 5-4 shoot out win against Ogbaru FC after 1-1 full and extra time at the Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium in Onitsha, FC Ifeanyi Ubah Feeders beat Global FC 1-0 in their quarter final match played at the Rojenny Stadium in Oba.

FCIU Feeders and All Stars semi final clash will hold at Neros Stadium in Nanka.

The final comes up on Sunday at the Neros Stadium in Nanka.

The post Neros Anambra State FA Cup set for semis appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

