NESA positions youths for entrepreneurial skill valued at $2b

By Yinka Ajayi

In a bid to position Nigerians to benefit from the Federal Government budget of over N9 billion on foreign software in 2017 technological opportunities in Africa, a Lagos- based technology institute, NESA by Maker has tasked youths to plug into the company’s program to develop skills that will keep them abreast on information technology.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the academy Obinna Ukwanni: “ Nigeria has the largest tech ecosystem in Africa, valued at $2 billion in 2017 and the Federal Government budgeted over N9 billion on foreign software in 2017, enough to create 2000 well-paid local technology jobs. Start ups and established firms in the private sector are spending billions as well to develop their technology offshore due to lack of local talent.

While other countries have more than $10 billion unclaimed tech wage due to lack of talent to fill roles. We are committed to equipping Nigerian youths with skills required to maximize their capacity to create value for themselves and the Nigerian society at large. Our courses are full-stack web development with six-month introduction to designing and building web applications.

The first three months will be a focused, project-based academic experience designed to get students up to speed, and the last three months will be a work period where students work on real projects for real companies and have an opportunity to earn as a developer before graduating from NESA. These could be full-time or contract-based employment and project opportunities. Graduates will be qualified for web development roles, and will have a strong enough foundation to learn quickly and rise to higher levels of responsibility and compensation.”

Ukwanni added : “ The first set ended their class on of May ’17 in Yaba, Lagos. We encourage interested individuals to discover opportunities through our program. As we are technology based academy company registered in Lagos. With experienced team comprising of communication, education, and software engineering professionals globally.

