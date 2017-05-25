Nestle Nigeria holds 48th AGM, pays total profit of N7.93b as dividend – Naija247news

Pages Navigation Menu

Nestle Nigeria holds 48th AGM, pays total profit of N7.93b as dividend

Nestle Nigeria holds 48th AGM, pays total profit of N7.93b as dividend
Nestle Nigeria Plc held its 48th Annual General Meeting(AGM) in Lagos on Tuesday where shareholders approved a dividend of N7.93 billion. The dividend, a paid out the total profit made in the 2016 financial year translated to N10 per share of the total …
