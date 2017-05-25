Nestle Nigeria holds 48th AGM, pays total profit of N7.93b as dividend – Naija247news
Nestle Nigeria holds 48th AGM, pays total profit of N7.93b as dividend
Nestle Nigeria Plc held its 48th Annual General Meeting(AGM) in Lagos on Tuesday where shareholders approved a dividend of N7.93 billion. The dividend, a paid out the total profit made in the 2016 financial year translated to N10 per share of the total …
Nestle Shareholders Receive N7.93bn Dividend Despite Profit Decline
