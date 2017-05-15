Nestle partners with media to enhance biz relationship – Vanguard
In a bid to foster company-media relationship and to keep abreast with global business trends, Nestle Nigeria Limited last weekend organized a media parley with top executives of some Nigeria press at the company's corporate headquarters, Ilupeju, Lagos.
