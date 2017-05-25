Pages Navigation Menu

Nestle Shareholders Receive N7.93bn Dividend Despite Profit Decline – THISDAY Newspapers

THISDAY Newspapers

Nestle Shareholders Receive N7.93bn Dividend Despite Profit Decline
THISDAY Newspapers
Shareholders of Nestle Nigeria Plc have commended the board of directors for recommending a dividend of N7.93 billion for the year ended December 31, 2016, despite the decline in bottom-line of the company. Speaking at the annual general meeting …

