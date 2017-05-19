Netflix Orders The Witcher Fantasy Drama Series

Netflix has a new drama series in the works, derived from a popular fantasy series called The Witcher saga.

The network announced it will adapt Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s eight-book series into a show.

The book series inspired a popular video games produced by CD Projekt Red, which Sapkowski does not profit from. He will, however, serve as a creative consultant on the series.

In a statement, the author said, “”I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over 30 years writing. I’m excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life.”

It’s unclear if the series will focus on the witcher Geralt of Rivera, a main character from the books. Executive producers Sean Daniel and Jason Brown (“The Expanse”) said, “‘The Witcher’ stories follow an unconventional family that comes together to fight for truth in a dangerous world. The characters are original, funny and constantly surprising and we can’t wait to bring them to life at Netflix, the perfect home for innovative storytelling.”

he Witcher series has been adapted before, both as a poorly received 2001 Polish film (that Sapkowski was no fan of, at all) and tepidly received TV offshoot (both dubbed The Hexer). It also spawned a series of video games.

