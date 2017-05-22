Netflix’s next big movie is inspired by this viral photo of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o – The Verge
Netflix's next big movie is inspired by this viral photo of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o
In what might be one of the biggest stories to come out of the Cannes Film Festival, Entertainment Weekly reports that Netflix has landed a project that will star Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o in a story based on a viral meme. The untitled film will be …
A meme come true: Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o to star in film based on tweet
That Twitter-Inspired Rihanna-Lupita Heist Movie Is Actually Happening
Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o Stars to lead a Netflix movie inspired by viral meme
