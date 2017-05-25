Never again should unelected gunmen rule Nigeria – Aremu

AS THE NATION, marks the 18th anniversary of return to civil rule, organized labour has vowed to resist any nondemocratic military intervention in the country’s democratic process. At the 50thlecture marking the 50 years of existence of Kwara State organised by stakeholders in Ilorin at the weekend, Comrade Issa Aremu, said “Never again should unelected […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

