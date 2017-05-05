Pages Navigation Menu

New ANAN president unfolds agenda to rebuild accountancy

Posted on May 5, 2017

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) which inaugurated its 10th President, Alhaji Shehu Ladan, in Abuja recently said it is determined to build a solid foundation for the accountancy profession for Nigeria in the next two years.
Ladan in his inaugural address at the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association said the 10-point agenda is anchored on the acronym, SHEHULADAN.
“Service for the association and humanity; Harmony among professional associations; Education with ethics an integrity; Helping SMPs to create opportunities for practice; Unity of purpose for accountancy  development in Nigeria; and Life-long learning enhancement.
“Accountability and prudence; Discipline and development; Accelerated capacity development; and Networking and internationalisation,’’ he said.
“I have chosen as my presidential theme, ‘Strong Accountancy Profession in Nigeria.’ Having a strong accountancy profession will be a solid foundation.”
According to him, ANAN will remain proactive in the development of the accountancy profession in Nigeria and the African region.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

