Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New BIP Aims To Implement UASF Followed by a 2MB Hard-Fork – newsBTC

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


newsBTC

New BIP Aims To Implement UASF Followed by a 2MB Hard-Fork
newsBTC
Bitcoin users will be aware of the scaling proposal by Barry Silbert. The details regarding this particular implementation were a bit vague. That is, up until now, as a new BIP has been introduced. The plan is to activate SegWit through the UASF by

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.