Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Bitcoin Governance BIP Causes Twitter Controversy

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

It looks like we have another social media tussle on our hands right now. Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr has introduced a new BIP. That is nothing unusual, as there are many improvements to be made where Bitcoin is concerned. However, this particular proposal seemingly uses the governance layer found in the Decred altcoin. An interesting … Continue reading New Bitcoin Governance BIP Causes Twitter Controversy

The post New Bitcoin Governance BIP Causes Twitter Controversy appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.