New book to help teachers attain peak performance

Babs Olugbemi lets in fresh breath into teaching and learning in Africa’s most populous nation with his new book The Teachers’ Fortress. The book is efficient in approach and effective in its timing and delivery.

It is efficient because it drills into the heart of education ecosystem, which among other things is based on a set of basic teaching and learning principles. It is effective because it identifies the role of teachers as running deeper than technical competence to emotional intelligence and offers practicable solutions.

The Teachers’ Fortress is a simple guide to becoming a teacher and school leader of influence, centred on the Wheel of Teaching Success with the teachers, teaching techniques, students and teaching outcome as the components.

It builds emotional intelligence in teachers making them act like life coaches using technology to create interest in learning and self-development of the students. It is no doubt a necessary weapon in the armoury of teachers desirous to attain peak performance in the most efficient and effective way.

The book is transformational because a clear understanding and sustained implementation of its content transforms an ‘ordinary teacher’ into a Leader, a Fire-lighter, a Coach and a Nation Builder. This is an impact and influence which builds lasting legacy as it changes the lives of students and reaches to generations yet unborn.

STEPHEN ONYEKWELU

