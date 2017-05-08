Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Caf president Ahmad refuses to accept a salary – BBC Sport

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BBC Sport

New Caf president Ahmad refuses to accept a salary
BBC Sport
The new Confederation of African Football (Caf) President, Ahmad, says he has refused to accept a salary from African football's governing body. His election in March ended Cameroonian Issa Hayatou's 29-year reign. "I've refused a Caf salary for the
Pinnick gets new CAF appointmentPremium Times
Ghana FA chief Nyantakyi named Caf vice presidentGoal.com

all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.