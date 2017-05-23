New Censorship board appointed – Chronicle
Chronicle
New Censorship board appointed
Chronicle
HOME Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo yesterday announced a new Board of Censors that faces a colossal task of regulating public entertainment in the digital age. The appointment was in terms of the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act Chapter 10: …
