New Doccie Alleges Marilyn Monroe Was Murdered Because She Knew About Aliens [Trailer]

Ready your tinfoil hats, friends, because things are about to get weird.

There’s a new documentary called Unacknowledged that conspiracy nuts are frothing over, and it has all the big hitters featured.

Flying saucers, aliens, the Illuminati, false flags, embedded agents, Buzz bloody Aldrin – Gizmodo below:

Directed by Michael Mazzola, Unacknowledged follows Dr. Steven Greer, who takes viewers through what he believes is a well-documented history of the United States covering up the existence of evidence of extraterrestrials.

Trailer time:

Here’s that clip from the doccie that deals exclusively with the demise of Marilyn, murdered because she threatened to leak classified information about E.T. and his mates:

This one is available on demand in the US from today, so if this is your jam then keep a look out for the full doccie online.

[source:gizmodo]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

