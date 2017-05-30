New envoy asks UN for help in returning Nigeria’s stolen assets

Nigeria’s Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the UN Office and Other International Organisations in Geneva, Amb. Audu Kadiri, has sought the assistance of the UN towards expeditious return of the country’s stolen assets stashed abroad. Spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Clement Aduku, on Tuesday in a statement said Kadiri made the call when he presented […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

