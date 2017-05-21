New Executive Orders on Ease of Doing Business: Osinabajo to engage public, civil servants

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will meet with a cross-section of middle and senior level public servants directly responsible for the attainment of the objectives of the executive orders on the ease of doing business he signed last week.

The meeting will hold in Abuja on Wednesday, Presidential Media to the Acting President, Laolu Akande said on Sunday in a statement released to journalists in Abuja, stating that the Acting President will be discussing, in particular, the executive orders on the business environment and promoting “Made in Nigeria” products with a cross-section of middle level and senior public and civil servants.

The statement was meant to explain how the Muhammadu Buhari led presidency intends to drive the new executive orders signed last week to significantly transform the business environment in the country.

Nigeria to move 20 places up the ease of doing business ranking as it currently occupies the 169th place.

“These are the people who will be directly responsible for the attainment of the objectives of the executive orders, so the Ag.

President wants an opportunity to talk with them directly and also hear from them in person,” Akande said.

While noting that the interactive forum would be opened for live coverage by a number of TV stations, and live streaming, Akande added that the government intends to ensuring the effective implementation of the orders as it is critical for the overall prosperity of Nigerians and Nigeria at large.

The newly signed executive orders calls for transparency directing that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to publish a complete list of all requirements for obtaining permits, licences and approvals, including fees and timelines, in their premises and on their websites within the next 21 days.

It also states that MDAs must communicate with applicants by at least two methods, and any approvals for applications not received within the specified period will be assumed to have been granted to the applicant by default. Any rejections must be given with valid reasons. The Applicant whose application is deemed granted after the expiration of the application period can apply to the supervising Minister to issue any document or certificate required.

The order states that it is the responsibility of the head of the relevant MDA to ensure that the list is verified and kept up-to-date at all times. If there is any conflict between a published and an unpublished list of requirements, the published list shall prevail.

The Executive Order signed by the Acting President last Friday also calls for the simplification of application processes for Nigerians.

It also promotes a “One Government” policy. It stated that no private applicant will be asked to produce or submit a document issued to it by the FGN as part of an application process if an original of the document is in the possession of another FGN MDA. A photocopy will be sufficient. Instead, FGN MDAs are now required to bear the responsibility of seeking verification or certification directly from the issuing MDA.

With specific reference to travelers to Nigeria, the order states that visas will be issues within 48 hours and the processing of

issuance of visas on arrival shall be carried out in a transparent manner. Airports and seaports will now be only one centrally located interface for agencies and touting has been strictly prohibited.

“Any official caught soliciting or receiving bribes from passengers or other port users shall be subject to immediate removal from post and disciplinary as well as criminal proceedings in line with extant laws and regulations” the order states.

While the ports have been directed to harmonise their operations into one single interface station, implement a single joint task force, the Apapa Port is expected to resume 24-hour operations within 30 days from the day the order was signed. They are also to assign an existing export terminal to be dedicated to the exportation of agriculture produce within 30 days of this Order in order to jumpstart international trade and economic activity in the country.

Elizabeth Archibong

