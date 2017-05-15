Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Girl Renewed For It’s 7th and Final Season

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Hit TV show New Girl just got picked up for another season, it will be the show’s last season. The Fox comedy – starring Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, and Max Greenfield will return for a seventh season. According to Just Jared, there’s no word on how many episodes the season will have, but it will likely be a […]

The post New Girl Renewed For It’s 7th and Final Season appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.