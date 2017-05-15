New Girl Renewed For It’s 7th and Final Season

Hit TV show New Girl just got picked up for another season, it will be the show’s last season. The Fox comedy – starring Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, and Max Greenfield will return for a seventh season. According to Just Jared, there’s no word on how many episodes the season will have, but it will likely be a […]

The post New Girl Renewed For It’s 7th and Final Season appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

