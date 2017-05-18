New Greater Accra Regional Hospital opens to public – Ghana Business News
|
Ghana Business News
|
New Greater Accra Regional Hospital opens to public
Ghana Business News
The first phase of the New Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge was on Wednesday opened for public use with an expanded bed capacity from 192 to 420. The ultra-modern facility, which was constructed with a credit facility from the United States (US …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!