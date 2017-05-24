Pages Navigation Menu

New Hair Alert! Olamide unveils New Hairstyle | See Photos

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Rap titan and YBNL boss, Olamide has unveiled a new look even as he prepares to drop his second single of the year “Wavy Level” today. In photos he shared today, he is seen sporting a blond hair with tale blue highlights and a mixture of blond and tale blue for his beards. See photos […]

The post New Hair Alert! Olamide unveils New Hairstyle | See Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

