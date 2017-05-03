New mobile app redefines digital lifestyle

In a bid to reshape the face of social and digital media marketing in Nigeria, KonfamD, an Information Technology (IT) company has launched its lifestyle mobile application to bridge the gap in people’s digital interaction in diverse societies.

At the launch of the mobile application in Lagos recently, the Managing Director of KonfamD, Tolu Ojosipe, said the app, which is Global Positioning System (GPS)-enabled, is one that has been built to connect with ease merchants of various services within a particular environment to prospective consumers.

The app is aimed at boosting the level of digital media marketing in the country and also seeks to improve partner merchants who sign unto it as well as provide comprehensive consumer report through its feedback mechanism.

Ojosipe, who explained that the KonfamD mobile app comes in two categories, the merchant and user sections, said other user benefits such as getting paid for watching sponsored advertisement skits and discounts on the platform.

“App users get paid for watching skits, and they can spend their earnings on airtime, at any of the partner merchant locations, transfer it to other users or simply cash out,” he added.

Meanwhile, some members of the audience while commending the application, expressed some concerns over unnecessary notifications and pop up messages of available merchants from diverse vicinities on the app, and recommended for a streamline of that.

Expatiating on how the app works, Ojosipe remarked that the user category of the app performs the triple function of informing, entertaining and enabling transactions for the app users.

It can also locate merchants such as restaurants or laundries in the vicinity, while the merchant side houses the payment discount and logs sections of the app.While assuring users of efficiency, the KonfamD boss said the app has a three months free trial proposition for registered members.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

