New Music: AKA X Anatii – Don’t Forget To Pray
South African hiphop heads, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes known by his stage name AKA and Anathi Mnyango better known by his stage name Anatii team up for this new record titled “Don’t Forget To Pray“. Listen and Download below: Download
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!