New Music: Alternate Sound feat Patoranking – No Kissing Baby (Live Remix)

Celebrated band, Alternate Band fronted by producer GospelOnDeBeatz, links up with Patoranking to give his Sarkodie assisted smash “No Kissing Baby“, a live treatment. The massive collaboration gets a live remix from the band, with Patoranking dishing his vocals and attitude packed presence in a performance video. This remix arrives as the band is currently celebrates her second anniversary. Listen and Download below: Download Watch […]

The post New Music: Alternate Sound feat Patoranking – No Kissing Baby (Live Remix) appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

