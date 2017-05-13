New Music: Big Sheff feat. Oritse Femi – Palava
Big Sheff is here again with a new single “Palava” and he calls on the Musical Taliban, Oritse Femi for this masterpiece that was produced by Beats by Ben. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: Big Sheff feat. Oritse Femi – Palava appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!