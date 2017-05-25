New Music: Bob.O – Initiation EP

Kalu Alicho better known by his stage name Bob.O is a Creative designer, Record Producer and the front man of the music movement IBMG (Independent Boys Music Gang). He makes his major music appearance with a 7 track Ep he titled “initiation” which is a follow up to his Mixtape (The Introduction) he dropped early […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

