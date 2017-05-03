New Music: Galaktiq feat. Olamide – Enough

After releasing their debut single “Jiggy“, GF Universal‘s Galaktiq has released another single this time with Nigeria’s top indigenous rapper Olamide titled “Enough” with an upcoming video shot by Director Q. Listen and Download below: Download

