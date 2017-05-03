Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Geniuzz – Love & Affection

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Effyzzie Music Group presents the highly anticipated single “Love & Affection“ by Geniuzz, serving as the lead single off his upcoming EP “A Slice of Geniuzz” expected to drop in the second quarter of 2017.  Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.