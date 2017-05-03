New Music: Idahams – Toast

Barely a week after the release of his high-lifeÂ gyration single,Â â€œToastâ€�,Â IdahamsÂ has dropped the video for the beautiful song directed byÂ Adasa Cookey.Â The video for “Toast” was shot in Lagos and it features appearances by label mate,Â Mr. 2KayÂ and fast rising star,Â DorayÂ amongst others. Hit Play below!

