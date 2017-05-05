New Music: Jhybo – YalaYolo

Lima Sound CEO, Jhybo aka Rapwoli releases his 3rd single for 2017 called “YalaYolo“, after “Iya Yin” (Remix) & “Ija Omode“. “YalaYolo” was produced by the talented Popito and mixed/mastered by Brain On The Mix. Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

