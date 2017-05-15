Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Jim Donnett – Folashade

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Sequel to his Pepenazi-assisted track, “Àrànbádá“, Jim Donnett premieres today – a brand new single titled “Folashade“. The soft tune samples in the afro-pop genre with a styling reminiscent of Banku Music, now made popular by star acts, Mr Eazi and Runtown. “Folashade” is a musical love letter written by the dynamic trio of producer, Wisebeat; eccentric […]

The post New Music: Jim Donnett – Folashade appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.