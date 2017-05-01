New Music: Klever Jay feat. Reekado Banks – Kini Level Yen
Klever Jay comes through with this mid tempo vibe titled “Kini Level Yen” with a superb assistance from Mavin’s finest Reekado Banks, produced by Lahlah. Listen and Download below: Download
