New Music: Kranium feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Wizkid – Can’t Believe

Jamaican dancehall act, Kemar Donaldson aka Kranium comes bubbling with this star studded jam of life titled “Can’t Believe“ featuring American star, Ty Dolla $ign and Nigerian starboy, Wizkid. This isn’t the first the trio have connected for a collaboration. Previously they worked with Major Lazer for “Boom”. Stream below:

The post New Music: Kranium feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Wizkid – Can't Believe appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

