New Music: Lady Donli feat. Tomi Thomas – Ice Cream

Lady Donli joins forces with Tomi Thomas on this new song titled “Ice Cream“, talking about a love as sweet as Ice Cream but could potentially prove to be dangerous. Listen to “Ice Cream” below:

