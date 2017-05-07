New Music: Lady Donli feat. Tomi Thomas – Ice Cream
Lady Donli joins forces with Tomi Thomas on this new song titled “Ice Cream“, talking about a love as sweet as Ice Cream but could potentially prove to be dangerous. Listen to “Ice Cream” below:
