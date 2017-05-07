Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Miseanna feat. K- Solo – Kokoo

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Newly Signed K-Solo Inc. Musik 1st Lady Miseanna Debuts her major first single of the year Kokoo Featured & Produced by the ever electrifying Sound Jigga K-Solo. Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

