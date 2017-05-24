New Music: Olamide – Wavy Level
Arguably the biggest indigenous rapper on the Nigerian music scene, Olamide follows up his last month’s single “Love No Go Die” with this one, “Wavy Level“, his second release this year. The track was produced by Adey, mixed and mastered by B Banks. Get “Wavy Level” here
