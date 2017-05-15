Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Pepenazi feat. Tiwa Savage & Masterkraft – Ase

Pepenazi is one act that has been consistent lately. The Ecleftic Entertainment act collaborates with Mavin Records first lady, Tiwa Savage and man on the keys, Masterkraft on this new record titled “Ase“. Listen and Download below: Download

