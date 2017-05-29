New Music: Poe – They See (Did You See Freestyle)

Mavin Records rap act Poe dropped a mad freestyle titled “They See” on his way out of London. While in the UK to push his first single “Man Already“, Poe teamed up with producer BankyOnDBeatz and DJ Yin to refix the popular J Hus track “Did You See“. Listen to “They See” below:

The post New Music: Poe – They See (Did You See Freestyle) appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

