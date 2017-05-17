Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Pryse – IF (Cover)

Posted on May 17, 2017

Ahead of the release of her highly anticipated single, “Her Excellency“, ICON Music president and frontline act, Pryse has dropped the 9th Episode of her “Pryseless Freestyle Series“, a cover to the biggest song in Africa at the moment, “IF” by Davido. The track features additional vocals from Pryse’s brother and ICON CEO, US based […]

Hello. Add your message here.